Earnings Outlook For Solaris Oilfield Infra

Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Solaris Oilfield Infra reporting a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share on sales of $29.40 million. In the same quarter last year, Solaris Oilfield Infra posted EPS of $0.16 on sales of $9.34 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 81.25% increase for the company. Sales would be up 214.81% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.06 -0.09 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.05 -0.09 -0.16 Revenue Estimate 27.59 M 22.19 M 13.82 M 11.55 M Revenue Actual 28.67 M 25.28 M 20.53 M 9.34 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Stock Performance

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infra were trading at $8.89 as of July 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.48%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Solaris Oilfield Infra is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.