Earnings Preview For Oil States International

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 28. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Oil States International have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of $0.17 on revenue of $147.95 million. Oil States International's loss in the same period a year ago was $0.33 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $146.25 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be up 48.48%. Revenue would be up 1.17% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.27 -0.31 -0.37 -0.47 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.21 -0.33 -0.33 Revenue Estimate 141.43 M 140.31 M 142.21 M 154.42 M Revenue Actual 125.59 M 137.38 M 134.76 M 146.25 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Oil States International were trading at $6.29 as of July 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Oil States International is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.