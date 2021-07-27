Myovant Sciences's Earnings: A Preview

On Wednesday, July 28, Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Myovant Sciences's loss per share to be near $0.33 on sales of $57.05 million. In the same quarter last year, Myovant Sciences reported EPS of $0.37 on revenue of $33.33 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be up 10.81%. Sales would be up 71.15% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.99 -0.85 -0.73 -0.68 EPS Actual -0.89 -0.82 -0.75 -0.37 Revenue Estimate 24.63 M 2.17 M 290.00 K 2.75 M Revenue Actual 24.61 M 1.38 M 0 33.33 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Myovant Sciences is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.