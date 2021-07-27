Recap: Fiserv Q2 Earnings

Shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 47.31% year over year to $1.37, which beat the estimate of $1.28.

Revenue of $4,051,000,000 higher by 16.91% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,720,000,000.

Outlook

Fiserv raised its FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $5.35-$5.50 to $5.50-$5.60 .

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/77dpybar

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $127.34

52-week low: $92.15

Price action over last quarter: down 9.66%

Company Profile

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for U.S. banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv now provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.