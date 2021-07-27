 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Triton International Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 7:02am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 148.84% over the past year to $2.14, which beat the estimate of $1.96.

Revenue of $369,784,000 rose by 15.06% year over year, which missed the estimate of $373,510,000.

Guidance

Triton International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z3mxyyq6

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $61.88

52-week low: $30.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.76%

Company Profile

Triton International Ltd operates as a lessor of intermodal containers. It also leases chassis which are used for the transportation of containers. The operating segments are Equipment leasing and Equipment trading. It has a presence in Asia, Europe, America, Bermuda, and Other countries. The company leases equipment such as Dry freight, Refrigerated, Special, Chassis, and Tank containers. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Equipment leasing segment.

 

Related Articles (TRTN)

Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2021
Triton International Earnings Preview
Understanding Triton International's Unusual Options Activity
A Look Into Triton International's Price Over Earnings
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com