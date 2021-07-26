Recap: Heidrick & Struggles Intl Q2 Earnings
Shares of Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 208.11% year over year to $1.14, which beat the estimate of $0.74.
Revenue of $259,981,000 up by 78.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $219,860,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Q3 revenue expected to be between $245,000,000 and $255,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 26, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qzdghgp3
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $46.90
52-week low: $19.03
Price action over last quarter: down 0.14%
Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International Inc is a leadership advisory firm providing executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company's operating segment includes the Americas; Europe; the Asia Pacific and Heidrick Consulting. It generates maximum revenue from the Americas.
