Recap: Heidrick & Struggles Intl Q2 Earnings

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 208.11% year over year to $1.14, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $259,981,000 up by 78.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $219,860,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $245,000,000 and $255,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 26, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qzdghgp3

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $46.90

52-week low: $19.03

Price action over last quarter: down 0.14%

Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc is a leadership advisory firm providing executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company's operating segment includes the Americas; Europe; the Asia Pacific and Heidrick Consulting. It generates maximum revenue from the Americas.