Enterprise Finl Servs: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 119.64% over the past year to $1.23, which beat the estimate of $1.10.

Revenue of $97,942,000 higher by 29.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $94,940,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Enterprise Finl Servs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $52.00

52-week low: $25.21

Price action over last quarter: down 9.87%

Company Description

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation is a financial holding company. It offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a broad range of business and personal banking services including wealth management services. Lending services include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.