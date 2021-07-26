Recap: Trxade Health Q2 Earnings

Shares of Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 142.86% over the past year to ($0.17), which missed the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $1,898,000,000 higher by 28688.11% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,270,000.

Guidance

Trxade Health hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Trxade Health hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 26, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/trx/mediaframe/45579/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $10.82

52-week low: $3.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.21%

Company Profile

Trxade Health Inc is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 11,800+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. Its operating segments are Trxade, Inc., Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC, Integra Pharma, LLC and Other.