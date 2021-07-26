 Skip to main content

Heartland Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 4:48pm   Comments
Shares of Heartland Financial (NASDAQ:HTLF) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 71.95% over the past year to $1.41, which beat the estimate of $1.26.

Revenue of $174,382,000 up by 12.66% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $174,700,000.

Guidance

Heartland Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Heartland Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 26, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $54.03

52-week low: $28.37

Price action over last quarter: down 10.79%

Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA Inc is a multi-bank holding company that offers a wide range of commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to businesses, including public sector and non-profit entities, and individuals. It also provides traditional and non-traditional service channels including online banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking. It operates through its one reportable segment that is Community banking and generates revenue from the same.

 

