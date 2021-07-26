TrueBlue: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 491.67% year over year to $0.47, which beat the estimate of $0.41.
Revenue of $515,955,000 rose by 43.74% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $507,480,000.
Looking Ahead
TrueBlue hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
TrueBlue hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 26, 2021
Time: 05:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.trueblue.com%2F&eventid=3193547&sessionid=1&key=CD4BA46C61BDA67716B135185E4CA43A®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $29.99
Company's 52-week low was at $13.45
Price action over last quarter: down 8.26%
Company Description
TrueBlue Inc is a provider of staffing and workforce management solutions. The company's reportable segments include PeopleReady offers industrial staffing services. PeopleManagement offers contingent and productivity-based on-site industrial staffing services and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider services. It generates maximum revenue from the PeopleReady segment.
