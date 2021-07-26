Earnings Outlook For Renasant

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 27. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Renasant's Q2 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Renasant analysts model for earnings of $0.78 per share on sales of $172.68 million. In the same quarter last year, Renasant reported earnings per share of $0.52 on sales of $169.95 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 50.0% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 1.61% from the year-ago period. Renasant's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.59 0.51 0.31 EPS Actual 0.85 0.68 0.53 0.52 Revenue Estimate 164.87 M 168.52 M 168.70 M 153.74 M Revenue Actual 190.69 M 170.99 M 177.21 M 169.95 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Renasant were trading at $36.29 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 52.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Renasant is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.