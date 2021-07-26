Earnings Outlook For First Foundation

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 27. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

First Foundation EPS is expected to be around $0.52, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $68.46 million. First Foundation earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.4 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $57.42 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 30.0%. Sales would be up 19.24% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.44 0.50 0.36 EPS Actual 0.50 0.50 0.69 0.40 Revenue Estimate 64.20 M 60.70 M 65.16 M 56.12 M Revenue Actual 66.14 M 63.07 M 75.26 M 57.42 M

Stock Performance

Shares of First Foundation were trading at $21.98 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. First Foundation is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.