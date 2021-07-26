Tessco Technologies's Earnings: A Preview

On Tuesday, July 27, Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Tessco Technologies management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.2 on revenue of $105.08 million. In the same quarter last year, Tessco Technologies posted a loss of $0.54 per share on sales of $119.81 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 62.96% increase for the company. Sales would be down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tessco Technologies's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.32 -0.34 -0.59 EPS Actual -0.20 -0.31 -0.03 -0.54 Revenue Estimate 100.25 M 102.10 M 120.30 M 110.81 M Revenue Actual 88.73 M 99.24 M 119.66 M 119.81 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Tessco Technologies have declined 2.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Tessco Technologies is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.