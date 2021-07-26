Earnings Outlook For John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 27. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

John Bean Technologies earnings will be near $1.0 per share on sales of $452.96 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, John Bean Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.09 on revenue of $411.50 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 8.26% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 10.08% from the year-ago period. Here is how the John Bean Technologies's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.78 0.89 0.71 0.74 EPS Actual 0.90 1.02 0.83 1.09 Revenue Estimate 418.71 M 426.26 M 388.77 M 396.38 M Revenue Actual 417.80 M 439.40 M 419.20 M 411.50 M

Stock Performance

Shares of John Bean Technologies were trading at $137 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. John Bean Technologies is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.