Camden National's Earnings Outlook

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 27. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Camden National earnings of $1.14 per share. Revenue will likely be around $46.71 million, according to the consensus estimate. Camden National reported a per-share profit of $0.73 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $46.60 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 56.16% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 0.24% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 1.01 0.93 0.81 0.73 EPS Actual 1.31 1.22 1.11 0.73 Revenue Estimate 45.73 M 44.78 M 45.90 M 44.04 M Revenue Actual 47.58 M 49.79 M 47.18 M 46.60 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Camden National were trading at $44.59 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Camden National is scheduled to hold the call at 15:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.