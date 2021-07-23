Ryanair Holdings's Earnings Outlook

Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, July 26. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Ryanair Holdings EPS loss is expected to be around $0.86, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $492.17 million. Ryanair Holdings EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.19. Revenue was $137.88 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 352.63%. Revenue would be up 256.95% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -1.78 -1.34 -0.25 -1.21 EPS Actual -0.30 -0.34 -0.24 -0.19 Revenue Estimate 193.52 M 510.01 M 1.34 B 113.55 M Revenue Actual 142.78 M 406.81 M 1.23 B 137.88 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Ryanair Holdings were trading at $104.16 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.77%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ryanair Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.