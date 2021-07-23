Earnings Preview: Hexcel

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, July 26. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Hexcel EPS will likely be near $0.01 while revenue will be around $324.14 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Hexcel announced EPS of $0.08 on revenue of $378.70 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would have fallen 87.5%. Sales would have fallen 14.41% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.18 0.08 0.20 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.18 -0.29 0.08 Revenue Estimate 301.37 M 298.72 M 360.99 M 371.11 M Revenue Actual 310.30 M 295.80 M 286.90 M 378.70 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Hexcel were trading at $57.37 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.33%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hexcel is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.