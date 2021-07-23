 Skip to main content

Recap: Southside Bancshares Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged year over year to $0.65, which missed the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $56,580,000 decreased by 4.85% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $60,630,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Southside Bancshares hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 23, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kjtipq2q

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $43.69

Company's 52-week low was at $23.51

Price action over last quarter: down 12.12%

Company Description

Southside Bancshares Inc is a financial institution offering financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It provides various services such as personal banking, business banking, mortgage, equity lending, wealth management & trust, and brokerage. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interest income, gains on sales of assets, and fee income.

 

