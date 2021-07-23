 Skip to main content

Atlantic Capital: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Shares of Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 544.44% over the past year to $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $29,244,000 up by 21.98% year over year, which beat the estimate of $28,330,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 23, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=3DbTaJcY

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $28.93

52-week low: $9.81

Price action over last quarter: down 9.31%

Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc operates as a commercial bank in Atlanta, Georgia providing a range of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services to emerging growth businesses, middle-market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients through corporate and business banking, commercial real estate finance, Specialty industry services and private banking teams. Atlantic Capital also provides selected capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients. It generates its revenues from interest income.

 

