Recap: Del Taco Restaurants Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 4:46pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% over the past year to $0.16, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $124,971,000 up by 19.51% year over year, which beat the estimate of $122,790,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Del Taco Restaurants hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.deltaco.com%2F&eventid=3192855&sessionid=1&key=10F63912CE2281A2A2B1E3E0C75993DC&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $11.99

52-week low: $6.73

Price action over last quarter: down 17.37%

Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants Inc is a restaurant operator company. It is a franchisor of restaurants featuring fresh and fast made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. The company holds approximately 564 Del Taco restaurants, a majority of these in the Pacific Southwest.

 

