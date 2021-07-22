Recap: SVB Finl Gr Q2 Earnings

Shares of SVB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 105.66% over the past year to $9.09, which beat the estimate of $6.50.

Revenue of $1,489,000,000 up by 68.86% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,140,000,000.

Looking Ahead

SVB Finl Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 06:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.svb.com%2F&eventid=3190936&sessionid=1&key=171EE88DABFE534563C731283DCC5E80®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $608.84

Company's 52-week low was at $217.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.90%

Company Description

SVB Financial Group provides loans and ancillary financial services to startups, private equity, and venture capital firms. The bank has four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. In addition to providing loans to venture-capital-backed startups, the company invests in private equity and venture capital funds of funds. The bank operates throughout the United States and maintains offices in the United Kingdom, Israel, China, and India.