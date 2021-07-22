CrossFirst Bankshares: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% over the past year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $48,153,000 rose by 9.96% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $45,490,000.

Guidance

CrossFirst Bankshares hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

CrossFirst Bankshares hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.crossfirstbankshares.com/news-events/events

Price Action

52-week high: $15.67

Company's 52-week low was at $7.96

Price action over last quarter: down 1.69%

Company Description

CrossFirst Bankshares Inc is engaged in providing banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and professional networks. The services offered by the company include Checking accounts, Savings accounts, Personal Loans, International Banking, Business Loans, and Treasury services. The company generates revenue from interest income and fees on loans and interest earned from its marketable securities portfolio.