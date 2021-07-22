Recap: Twitter Q2 Earnings

Shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 114.39% over the past year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $1,190,000,000 up by 74.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,060,000,000.

Guidance

Twitter Sees Q3 Sales $1.22B-$1.3B vs $1.17B Estimate

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 06:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.twitterinc.com%2F&eventid=3193602&sessionid=1&key=769E107DC3DCCAFE4A09BD41ED8145F1®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $80.75

52-week low: $35.65

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.26%

Company Profile

Twitter is an open distribution platform for and a conversational platform around short-form text (a maximum of 280 characters), image, and video content. Its users can create different social networks based on their interests, thereby creating an interest graph. Many prominent celebrities and public figures have Twitter accounts. Twitter generates revenue from advertising (90%) and licensing the user data that it compiles (10%).