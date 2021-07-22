Looking into KushCo Holdings's Return on Capital Employed

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q3, KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) brought in sales totaling $28.32 million. However, earnings decreased 4.55%, resulting in a loss of $5.00 million. In Q2, KushCo Holdings brought in $32.88 million in sales but lost $4.79 million in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in KushCo Holdings's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, KushCo Holdings posted an ROCE of -0.04%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows KushCo Holdings is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In KushCo Holdings's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Analyst Predictions

KushCo Holdings reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.02/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.04/share.