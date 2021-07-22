A Preview Of Southside Bancshares's Earnings

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, July 23. Here is Benzinga's look at Southside Bancshares's Q2 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Southside Bancshares modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.69 on revenue of $60.63 million. In the same quarter last year, Southside Bancshares reported EPS of $0.65 on revenue of $59.46 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be up 6.15%. Sales would be have grown 1.96% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.64 0.56 0.37 EPS Actual 1.04 0.89 0.82 0.65 Revenue Estimate 59.85 M 59.77 M 60.84 M 57.66 M Revenue Actual 59.93 M 59.61 M 57.73 M 59.46 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Southside Bancshares were trading at $36.5 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Southside Bancshares is scheduled to hold the call at 12:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.