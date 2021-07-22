Recap: American National Q2 Earnings

Shares of American National (NASDAQ:AMNB) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 98.00% over the past year to $0.99, which beat the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $26,913,000 up by 11.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $25,390,000.

Outlook

American National hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

American National hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $36.50

52-week low: $19.41

Price action over last quarter: down 8.24%

Company Description

American National Bankshares Inc is a one-bank holding company. The bank provides personal banking services such as checking, deposits, savings, loans, treasury management, and other services to individual and corporate customers. It operates in two segments namely Community banking which involves making loans and generating deposits from individuals and businesses and Trust and investment segment which provide estate planning, trusts account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage as well as purchasing of equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interests.