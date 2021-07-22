 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: MarineMax Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 7:34am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 63.92% over the past year to $2.59, which beat the estimate of $1.99.

Revenue of $666,328,000 rose by 33.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $628,340,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $6.40 and $6.55.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/45947/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $70.89

Company's 52-week low was at $23.24

Price action over last quarter: down 6.12%

Company Description

MarineMax Inc is a United-States-based company that sells new and used recreational boats under premium brands, and related marine products, like engines, parts, and accessories. The company is also engaged in other businesses, including providing services of repair, maintenance and storage; managing related boat financing, insurance, and others; offering brokerage sales of boats and yachts; and operating a yacht charter business. The sale of new and used boats account for the majority of the company's total revenue. It serves customers across the U.S.

 

Related Articles (HZO)

Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com