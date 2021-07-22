Recap: MarineMax Q3 Earnings

Shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 63.92% over the past year to $2.59, which beat the estimate of $1.99.

Revenue of $666,328,000 rose by 33.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $628,340,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $6.40 and $6.55.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/45947/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $70.89

Company's 52-week low was at $23.24

Price action over last quarter: down 6.12%

Company Description

MarineMax Inc is a United-States-based company that sells new and used recreational boats under premium brands, and related marine products, like engines, parts, and accessories. The company is also engaged in other businesses, including providing services of repair, maintenance and storage; managing related boat financing, insurance, and others; offering brokerage sales of boats and yachts; and operating a yacht charter business. The sale of new and used boats account for the majority of the company's total revenue. It serves customers across the U.S.