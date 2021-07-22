 Skip to main content

Recap: Cadence Bancorp Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 286.67% year over year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $185,015,000 up by 0.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $177,910,000.

Guidance

Cadence Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cade/mediaframe/45572/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $23.88

Company's 52-week low was at $7.52

Price action over last quarter: down 12.23%

Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp is a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking and mortgage financial services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. Its operating segment includes Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate. The company generates maximum revenue from the Banking segment. Its Banking Segment includes Commercial Banking, Retail Banking, and Private Banking lines of business. The Financial Services Segment includes the Trust, Retail Brokerage, and Investment Services lines of business.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

