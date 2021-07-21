Recap: Limestone Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) were flat after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 96.15% year over year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $13,049,000 up by 11.43% year over year, which beat the estimate of $13,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $17.00

Company's 52-week low was at $9.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.51%

Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp Inc is a US-based bank holding company for Limestone Bank. It offers full-service banking facilities including personal banking and business banking facilities. The bank operates its business in various countries offering a variety of products and services. It serves various markets such as the Southern and South-Central Kentucky from banking centers across various counties.