TriState Capital Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 36.67% over the past year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $57,756,000 higher by 24.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $56,130,000.

Looking Ahead

TriState Capital Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

TriState Capital Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $26.42

52-week low: $12.09

Price action over last quarter: down 7.86%

Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings Inc provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. Its Investment Management segment provides advisory and sub-advisory investment management services primarily to institutional investors, mutual funds and individual investors. The company generates maximum revenue from the Bank segment.