Recap: Howard Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 100.00% over the past year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $20,082,000 up by 10.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $19,560,000.

Guidance

Howard Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Howard Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $20.50

52-week low: $8.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.29%

Company Profile

Howard Bancorp Inc is a diversified financial services company. The company segmented its operating activities into one reportable segment, Community Banking. It provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance through banking branches, the internet and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals and other consumers located primarily in the Greater Baltimore Metropolitan Area. The company's primary market focus is on making loans to and gathering deposits from small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and high-net-worth individuals.