Discover Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 562.50% over the past year to $5.55, which beat the estimate of $3.75.

Revenue of $3,579,000,000 rose by 34.45% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,900,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Discover Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $127.65

Company's 52-week low was at $47.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.18%

Company Description

Discover Financial Services is a bank operating in two distinct segments: direct banking and payment services. The company issues credit and debit cards and provides other consumer banking products including deposit accounts, students loans, and other personal loans. It also operates the Discover, Pulse, and Diners Club networks. The Discover network is the fourth- largest payment network in the United States as ranked by overall purchase volume, and Pulse is one of the largest ATM networks in the country.