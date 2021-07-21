Recap: Covenant Logistics Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 3100.00% year over year to $0.96, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $256,324,000 up by 33.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $225,270,000.

Looking Ahead

Covenant Logistics Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Covenant Logistics Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $23.97

Company's 52-week low was at $13.23

Price action over last quarter: down 9.13%

Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group Inc, formerly Covenant Transportation Group Inc, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries offers truckload transportation and freight brokerage services to customers throughout the continental United States. The company's reportable segments include Highway Services, Dedicated Contract Services, Managed Freight, and Factoring. Highway Services are further divided into Expedited and OTR while Managed Freight is divided into Brokerage, TMS(Transportation management services, and Warehousing. The Highway and the Dedicated segments contribute to the majority of the revenue.