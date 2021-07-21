Recap: Resources Connection Q4 Earnings

Shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 142.42% over the past year to $0.80, which beat the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $172,318,000 decreased by 3.50% year over year, which beat the estimate of $165,700,000.

Outlook

Resources Connection hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 21, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ntu9akav

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $15.45

Company's 52-week low was at $10.61

Price action over last quarter: down 1.85%

Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc provides consulting and business initiative support services primarily through its operative subsidiary, Resources Global Professionals. The company offers transformation and improvement, financial reporting and analysis, strategy development, and program and project management services and support. Its clients operate in the accounting, finance, corporate governance, risk and compliance management, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, and legal and regulatory sectors.