Texas Capital Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 403.85% year over year to $1.31, which beat the estimate of $1.21.

Revenue of $227,096,000 decreased by 19.02% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $239,450,000.

Guidance

Texas Capital Bancshares hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 21, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/tcbi/mediaframe/45539/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $93.26

52-week low: $25.85

Price action over last quarter: down 1.51%

Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc is a more than $10 billion asset bank that caters to middle-market companies and wealthy people in the Lone Star State. Business loans are the biggest portfolio in the loan book, with almost 60% share, followed by commercial real estate at 30%. Construction, consumer, and leasing credits make up the balance. The bank operates in Texas' main metropolitan areas, like Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio.