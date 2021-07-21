Earnings Preview For Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 22. Here is Benzinga's look at Bryn Mawr Bank's Q2 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.55 and sales around $34.95 million. In the same quarter last year, Bryn Mawr Bank reported EPS of $0.77 on revenue of $37.38 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 28.57%. Sales would be down 6.51% on a year-over-year basis. Bryn Mawr Bank's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.60 0.61 0.51 EPS Actual 0.93 0.77 0.66 0.77 Revenue Estimate 34.13 M 34.83 M 36.06 M 38.28 M Revenue Actual 34.78 M 35.04 M 35.03 M 37.38 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank were trading at $39.31 as of July 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Bryn Mawr Bank is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.