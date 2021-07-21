 Skip to main content

Community Trust Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 8:57am   Comments
Shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 20.72% year over year to $1.34, which beat the estimate of $1.11.

Revenue of $55,528,000 rose by 8.16% year over year, which beat the estimate of $54,950,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $47.53

52-week low: $27.73

Price action over last quarter: down 12.30%

Company Description

Community Trust Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company providing commercial & personal banking and trust & wealth management activities. The bank, through its subsidiaries, offers services such as accepting time & demand deposits, making secured & unsecured loans, cash management services, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, providing funds transfer services, various types of loans, brokerage services, annuity & life insurance products, Individual Retirement Accounts & Keogh plans, and repurchase agreements. The company has one operating segment, community banking services.

 

