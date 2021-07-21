Universal Stainless: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Universal Stainless (NASDAQ:USAP) moved higher by 6.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 59.26% over the past year to ($0.11), which beat the estimate of ($0.25).

Revenue of $38,502,000 declined by 26.63% year over year, which missed the estimate of $40,200,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Universal Stainless hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 21, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b3b4atai

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $12.47

52-week low: $5.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.38%

Company Overview

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and certain other alloyed steels. The company along with its subsidiaries involves melting, remelting, heat treating, hot and cold rolling, forging, machining and cold drawing of semi-finished and finished specialty steels.