Nicolet Bankshares: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 38.28% over the past year to $1.77, which beat the estimate of $1.63.

Revenue of $35,571,000 higher by 12.93% year over year, which beat the estimate of $32,550,000.

Looking Ahead

Nicolet Bankshares hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Nicolet Bankshares hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $86.25

Company's 52-week low was at $51.60

Price action over last quarter: down 11.00%

Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares Inc is a US-based bank holding company. The bank offers various commercial banking services in Northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Its principal business is banking, consisting of lending and deposit gathering, as well as ancillary banking-related products and services, to businesses and individuals of the communities it serves, and the operational support to deliver, fund and manage such banking products and services. Additionally, the bank offers trust, brokerage, and other investment management services for individuals and retirement plan services for business customers.