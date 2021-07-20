Recap: Rexnord Q2 Earnings

Shares of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 23.40% over the past year to $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $568,300,000 higher by 15.13% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $544,500,000.

Looking Ahead

Rexnord Expects Q3 Sales In Co.'s WM Platform To Increase YoY In The High Teens Percentage And Adj. EBITDA Margin To Range Between 26-27%

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $53.36

52-week low: $28.10

Price action over last quarter: down 0.24%

Company Profile

Rexnord Corp is a U.S. based company that primarily operates through two segments. Its Process and motion control segment designs, manufactures, and distributes specified mechanical components that are used in complex systems, as well as providing related services. This segment's customers come from food and beverage, aerospace, mining, energy and power generation, and other industries. The Water management segment manufactures and markets products that can help enhance water quality and conservation. This segment's target customers primarily include nonresidential buildings and water and wastewater treatment infrastructures. The company generates most of its revenue from American and European markets.