Earnings Preview For Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 21. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Cohen & Steers will report earnings of $0.86 per share on revenue of $131.17 million. Cohen & Steers reported a profit of $0.54 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $94.09 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 59.26%. Sales would be up 39.41% from the year-ago period. Cohen & Steers's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.68 0.60 0.53 EPS Actual 0.79 0.76 0.67 0.54 Revenue Estimate 120.62 M 112.63 M 106.07 M 95.00 M Revenue Actual 125.75 M 116.46 M 111.16 M 94.09 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers were trading at $78.01 as of July 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cohen & Steers is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.