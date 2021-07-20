 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview For SAP

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 10:40am   Comments
Share:

On Wednesday, July 21, SAP (NYSE:SAP) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for SAP is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering SAP modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.45 on revenue of $7.94 billion. In the same quarter last year, SAP reported earnings per share of $1.29 on sales of $7.43 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 12.4%. Revenue would be up 6.91% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020
EPS Estimate 1.13 1.97 1.54 1.33
EPS Actual 1.69 2.01 1.99 1.29
Revenue Estimate 7.67 B 9.01 B 8.16 B 7.84 B
Revenue Actual 7.66 B 8.99 B 7.64 B 7.43 B

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of SAP were trading at $144.81 as of July 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. SAP is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.

 

Related Articles (SAP)

The Latest Picks And Pans From Barron's: Dividend Kings, Roundtable Picks, SAP And More
BofA Upgrades SAP To Buy From Underperform, New Price Target Implies 25% Upside
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 7, 2021
A Look Into SAP's Price Over Earnings
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
SAP Introduces Tools for Business Transformation, Productivity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings