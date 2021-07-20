 Skip to main content

Recap: Omnicom Group Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) moved higher by 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 58.70% over the past year to $1.46, which beat the estimate of $1.38.

Revenue of $3,572,000,000 up by 27.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,380,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Omnicom Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 20, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.omnicomgroup.com%2F&eventid=3193373&sessionid=1&key=CA8FBEA614267AC7771BEBB84F3090DC&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $86.38

52-week low: $44.50

Price action over last quarter: down 4.84%

Company Profile

Omnicom is the world's second- largest ad holding company, based on annual revenue. The American firm's services, which include traditional and digital advertising and public relations, are provided worldwide, with over 85% of its revenue coming from more developed regions such as North America and Europe.

 

