Recap: F N B Q2 Earnings

Shares of F N B (NYSE:FNB) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 19.23% over the past year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $307,643,000 rose by 0.67% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $305,740,000.

Outlook

F N B hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $13.82

Company's 52-week low was at $6.37

Price action over last quarter: down 11.58%

Company Overview

F N B Corp is a bank holding and diversified financial-services company that operates in various geographical regions which are Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Cleveland, Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, and the Piedmont Triad. FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management through a subsidiary network. Its largest affiliate is the First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Its reportable segments are community banking; wealth management; insurance; and. A majority of FNB's loan portfolio is in commercial real estate, while most of its revenue is net interest income.