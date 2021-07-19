Philip Morris Intl's Earnings: A Preview

Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 20. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Philip Morris Intl's Q2 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Philip Morris Intl earnings will be near $1.55 per share on sales of $7.67 billion, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Philip Morris Intl reported earnings per share of $1.29 on revenue of $6.65 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 20.16% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 15.32% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 1.40 1.21 1.36 1.10 EPS Actual 1.57 1.26 1.42 1.29 Revenue Estimate 7.27 B 7.41 B 7.28 B 6.50 B Revenue Actual 7.58 B 7.44 B 7.45 B 6.65 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris Intl were trading at $98.9 as of July 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Philip Morris Intl is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.