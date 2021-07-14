People's United Finl's Earnings: A Preview

People's United Finl (NASDAQ:PBCT) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 15. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

People's United Finl earnings will be near $0.35 per share on sales of $496.17 million, according to analysts. People's United Finl earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.24 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $495.20 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 45.83%. Revenue would be up 0.2% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.33 0.29 0.24 EPS Actual 0.37 0.35 0.34 0.24 Revenue Estimate 493.95 M 500.07 M 506.12 M 510.18 M Revenue Actual 480.50 M 561.00 M 492.50 M 495.20 M

Stock Performance

Shares of People's United Finl were trading at $16.48 as of July 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. People's United Finl is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.