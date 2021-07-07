 Skip to main content

RYB Education Q1 Revenue Jumps 111% As COVID-19 Restrictions Ease

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 10:49am   Comments
  • RYB Education Inc (NYSE: RYB)  reported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 111.8% year-on-year at $36.7 million.
  • The jump in the revenue was mainly driven by an increase in tuition fees revenue as the company's directly operated facilities in China returned to normalcy.
  • Product revenues rose 208.9% Y/Y to $1.6 million, led by a rebound in the amount of merchandise sold through the franchise network.
  • Gross profit for the quarter was $3.4 million.
  • Adjusted operating loss narrowed by 93.7% to $1.6 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 million was reported for Q1.
  • The company posted a loss of $0.06 per share, narrowing 93.7% Y/Y.
  • Cash generated from operating activities saw a 62.8% hike Y/Y to $22.8 million.
  • RYB’s cash and equivalents totaled $74.2 million as of March 31, 2021.
  • Outlook: The company now expects second quarter 2021 net revenues of $51.0 million to $52.0 million, year-over-year increase of 299% to 307% from $12.8 million.
  • Price action: RYB shares traded higher by 0.47% at $4.25 on the last check Wednesday.

