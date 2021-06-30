Affimed Earnings Preview

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 01. Here is Benzinga's look at Affimed's Q1 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Affimed have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of $0.12 on revenue of $9.59 million. In the same quarter last year, Affimed posted a loss of $0.12 per share on sales of $5.66 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 0%. Sales would be up 69.31% from the year-ago period. Here is how the Affimed's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.10 -0.16 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.20 -0.08 -0.18 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 18.82 M 8.93 M 5.52 M 5.93 M Revenue Actual 11.62 M 12.32 M 3.23 M 5.66 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Affimed were trading at $8.29 as of June 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 87.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Affimed is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.