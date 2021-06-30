 Skip to main content

Recap: Bed Bath & Beyond Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 8:12am   Comments
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) moved higher by 3.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 102.55% over the past year to $0.05, which missed the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $1,954,000,000 higher by 49.50% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,870,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Bed Bath & Beyond said it sees Q2 EPS of $0.48-$0.55 and sales of $2.04 billion-$2.08 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 30, 2021

Time: 08:15 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dqo22du8

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $53.90

52-week low: $7.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.51%

Company Description

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a home furnishings retailer, operating around 1,020 stores in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico. Stores carry an assortment of branded bed and bath accessories, kitchen textiles, and cooking supplies. In addition to 834 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, the company operates 132 Buy Buy Baby stores and 54 Harmon Face Values stores (health/beauty care). It recently divested online retailer Personalizationmall.com, the One Kings Lane business and Christmas Tree Shops and That (gifts/housewares), Linen Holdings, and Cost Plus World Market.

 

