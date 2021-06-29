VistaGen Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 328.57% over the past year to ($0.30), which missed the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $441,900 rose by 0.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $230,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1477387&tp_key=303d73ffad

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $3.18

Company's 52-week low was at $0.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.13%

Company Description

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology firm. The company is in its clinical stage and engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for patients with diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. Its lead product candidate, AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of a major depressive disorder in patients with an inadequate response to standard antidepressants. The PH94B is a novel neuroactive nasal spray with therapeutic potential in a wide range of indications involving anxiety or phobia; PH10 is an odorless, fast-acting synthetic neurosteroid for neuropsychiatric indications involving depression.